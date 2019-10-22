Eldon Mustangs Marching Band is the pride of the community. It’s just no a parade without the Marching Mustangs leading the way.

Eldon Mustangs Marching Band is the pride of the community. It’s just no a parade without the Marching Mustangs leading the way. The band has been performing in concerts for over 100 years but there’s not date for when the band moved on to marching. The band’s favorite tradition is the playing their fight song one last time on senior night at the last football game as the seniors turn in their uniform hats.

FROM DIRECTOR ASHLEY HANKS:

Members: 90

Fight Song: The Victors

Years Performing:

Concert Band over 100, Marching band unknown

2019 Theme:

Hooked on the 70s

Season Highlights:

-1st Place Indoor Color Guard, Outstanding Color Guard on the field, 3rd place Street Competition and 5th place Field show at Central Methodist University. One more competition weekend to go.

Band Traditions:

Pizza Hut after performances. Patriotic pre-game shows, marching through the halls to start off the Homecoming festivities and seniors handing in their hats and playing “Victors” one last time on the last regular season home football game.

Member Breakdown

Drum Majors: 3

Color Guard: 6

Woodwinds: 47

Brass: 21

Percussion: 13