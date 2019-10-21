While the current roster of the Camdenton Laker football team enjoys their own success and undefeated season, the school took time during halftime of Friday night’s football game to honor the state champion 1999 Lakers.

Players and cheerleaders alike gathered at midfield to celebrate 20 years since their undefeated run. Coach Bob Shore took center stage around old friends, some who travelled for the occasion and some who are still part of the organization today such as current Laker coach and then quarterback Jeff Shore.

The team was also honored with clips of the team playing on the scoreboard for the crowd to see. Jeff Shore says that, prior to the match against Rolla, the current roster of students took time to watch these clips and get to know the team that they will try to replicate the success of in 2019.