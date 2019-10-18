Woody’s is THE go-to bar for locals. After other places close, cooks and servers head to Woody’s to wind down before heading home.

Open seven days with Happy Hour from 4-7 p.m. every day, when football, basketball, and baseball rule the airwaves, Woody’s nine TV screens will have the game on. The place is packed, says Denise Evans, the day-shift bartender, a job she’s held for almost 12 years because it’s a “homey bar,” adding “it’s a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.” Zach Odell bartends for the night shift. He says he’s happy to work at Woody’s because Mark Kelley is “the best owner-operator ever.”

Loyal customers Lon and Judy Whitesell agree. They come in almost every day for a mug of beer because Woody’s is such a “nice place,” according to Lon. People shoot pool and get to know each other, he says. Judy rates the place “a double, even a triple 10.”

Kelley has owned Woody’s since 1996. He attributes the bar’s success to games and sports. Not only do people come to Woody’s to watch games, they play shuffleboard, virtual golf tournaments, pool, and darts.

Woody’s serves NO food, but people are welcome to order or carry in. La Tapatia Mexican Grill next door delivers to Woody’s. Every person along a crowded bar and at high-top tables drank from a bottle or mug of beer. That seems to be the drink of choice in this bar that is definitely not smoke-free, but beer and good feelings flow freely at Woody’s.