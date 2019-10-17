During closed session of the regularly scheduled Board of Directors Meeting the Board extended an offer of employment to Kansas City Retired Chief Paul Berardi. The offer was accepted and Chief Berardi will become the new Fire Chief for the District upon the retirement of current Chief Jeffrey Dorhauer.

Chief Berardi began his career in the fire service in 1986 as a firefighter in Kansas City MO. Over the next 32 years in Kansas City he held positions from Battalion Chief, Chief of Training, Deputy Chief, and finally Fire Chief before his retirement in December of 2017. Over the past 10 months he has served as Interim Fire Chief in Pendleton Oregon assisting them during a transitional period.

Chief Berardi brings to the district a wealth of knowledge and experience gained over his 33 years of service. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baker University and a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He was the former President of the Missouri Association of Fire Chiefs.

Chief Berardi’s official start date is December 2nd, however over the next month he will work with Chief Dorhauer and the Board of Directors on the preparation of the 2020 Budget. Chief Dorhauer will officially retire on December 31st of this year.