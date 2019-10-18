Lake Regional Health System invites the public to the Osage Beach Health Fair 7:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Elks Lodge, located at 5161 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach.

Free screenings will be available for bone density, blood pressure, glaucoma, pulmonary (lung) function and mental wellness, as well as a body fat analysis. Free take-home colorectal screening kits will be available, and participants will be able to complete a free breast cancer risk assessment. This tool uses a short series of questions to estimate a woman’s risk of developing invasive breast cancer during the next five years. In addition, the following screenings will be available for a nominal fee.

· Complete blood count — $5

· Blood chemistry profile — $10

· Hemoglobin A1c (diabetes) — $15

· Prostate cancer (PSA) — $15

·Thyroid stimulating hormone — $15

Flu shots also will be available: $25 for quadrivalent vaccine or $60 for high-dose trivalent vaccine (recommended only for ages 65 and older). For eligible participants, flu shots will be billed to Medicare. Some screenings require fasting 12 to 14 hours in advance; water and routine medications may be consumed.

Preregistration is requested at lakeregional.com/osagebeachfair. For more information, call 573-348-8222.