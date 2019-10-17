Both Mertens and Houle finished 16th in the girls and boys Eastern Dakota Conference cross country championship respectively to be named all-conference.

Devils Lake senior Jessica Mertens and junior Gabriel Houle each placed in the Top 20 in the girls and boys competition respectively to earn all-conference honors at the Eastern Dakota Conference Cross Country Championship held Tuesday, Oct. 15 from M.B. Johnson Park in Moorehead, Minnesota.

Mertens crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 58.50 seconds for 16th place. Mertens was the lone finisher in the top 30 for the Firebirds who finished seventh at the meet overall with 232 points. Freshman Payton Johnston was 32nd finishing with a time of 21:38.78. Gabrielle McLaurin (22:30.54) was 49th and Quintessence Haugland (22:40.35) was 56th.

Hope Pringle of West Fargo is the EDC champion, entering the chute in 19:39.54. Pringle led four others who all finished in the top 14 as the Packers came away with the team title with 46 points.

Fargo Davies scored 65 points and Grand Forks Central scored 76 points to finish second and third respectively.

For the boys, Houle was also 16th in the boys competition, finishing in 18:19.13. Freshman Tyler Goss finished just outside of the top 20, running 18:31.93. Evan Halvorson (19:10.94) was 41st and Brady Goss (19:12.31) was 42nd. The Firebirds finished with 174 points for seventh in the team standings.

Caleb Yokom (Fargo North) won the meet in 16:57.29. Along with Yokom, the Spartans got four in the top 10 to win the meet with 32 points.

Red River was second with 64 points and West Fargo Sheyenne was third with 77 points.

Football

Despite having the ball seven more minutes and outgaining Valley City by 60 more yards, Devils Lake fell into a 15 point first half hole and couldn’t recover as the Firebirds lost to the Hi-Liners 15-7 Monday, Oct. 14 from Hanna Field in Valley City in a Class AA East Region contest that was postponed from Friday due to Winter Storm Aubrey.

Sophomore quarterback Ben Heilman completed 19 of 37 passes for 200 yards and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Johnson with 4 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the game. The Firebirds (3-3) got the ball back with 2:47 left but Heilman was intercepted on a fourth-and-5 at the Valley City’s 35 that ended the game.

The Firebirds possessed the football for 27:29 to the Hi-Liners 20:31 and finished with 280 yards of total offense to the Hi-Liner’s 220, however, Devils Lake was held to just 80 yards rushing. Joey Frelich finished with 36 yards and Heilman added 26 for the Firebirds who has lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Parker Vilandre led the Firebirds defense with eight tackles and an interception and Zach Lange had 6.5 tackles.

The Hi-Liners (5-2) were led Max Fehr’s 144 yards rushing and his 53 yard scoring run in the second quarter proved to be the game winner.

Peyton Zaun had seven tackles, four others had six tackles each for Valley City.

Devils Lake at Valley City box score

Devils Lake 0 0 0 7 — 7

Valley City 7 8 0 0 — 15

First Quarter

VC — Taylor 1 run (Thornton kick), 9:52.

Second Quarter

VC — Fehr 53 run (Taylor run), 5:26.

Fourth Quarter

DL — Johnson 28 pass from Heilman (Serumgard kick), 4:39.

Others scores:

Monday, Oct. 14

9-Man

North Star 36, Dunseith 26

Tuesday, Oct. 15

9-Man

No. 2 Cavalier 22,

No. 1 NR-S 20 (OT)

Class A

No. 1 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 40,

Carrington 8

Volleyball

Devils Lake bookended its match with Fargo North with set wins to force a fifth set but the Firebirds wasn’t able to pull through as the Spartans came away with the 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 16-25, 15-9 win on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from Fargo.

Mertens had seven kills, 32 digs and two blocks and Maya Barendt had 10 kills, nine digs and five blocks to pace the Firebirds who fell to 5-14 overall and 3-11 in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Rachel Dahlen had seven kills and three blocks, Abby Johnson had 31 digs, Morgan Anderson had 15 digs and Olivia Elfman had 25 assists to pace the Firebirds.

Brooke Swanson had 21 kills and two blocks to lead the Spartans (8-13, 5-9).

Cardinals beat Knights

Callie Ronningen had 13 kills and 14 digs, Lexis Olson and Morgan Freije had seven kills apiece as Langdon-Edmore Munich beat Dakota Prairie 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-8) on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Calyn Crockett had 16 assists for the Cardinals who improved to 19-3 overall. The Knights to 2-10.

Other scores:

New Rockford-Sheyenne d. Four Winds/Minnewaukan 3-2 (25-15, 23-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-5).