As the official Pecan Capital of Missouri, the community of Brunswick is known for its top-quality production of distinctively flavorful native pecans, specially sourced from ingredients manufacturers, exported internationally, and sold locally in retail shops.

Sew Sweet, a nationally-recognized quilting shop with retreat facilities, participates in the American Genius Highway Quilt Trail off US Highway 36 and the Ozark Quilting Trail off US Route 50.

Given the location on the Grand River, only three miles from the Missouri River, Brunswick offers outdoor enthusiasts access to camping, fishing, hunting, and trapping, as well as boating and kayaking opportunities.

The community also intersects with multiple points in history. Lewis and Clark passed through here in 1804. The Pottawatomie Indian Tribe crossed our waters in 1838 during the Trail of Death march. And Brunswick’s community grew in numbers as our German ancestors immigrated to the US and moved westward into Chariton County, now recognized as the northwestern-most county of the German Heritage Corridor of Missouri.

The year that Brunswick was declared the Missouri pecan capital, one family profited off of that designation by opening Miller Pecan Farms. Mr. and Mrs. Dean Miller own and operate a pecan shelling and packaging business that has been in operation for 45 years.

At Miller’s, you can purchase pecans in all of their awesome forms. If you enjoy cracking and picking, they can be found in five pound bags. But if you are you needing the nuts ready to go, they are available all picked and clean in one pound bags. To round out the trip, a bag of praline coated pecans is a must for snacking on the journey home.

If you are feeling especially energetic, a jaunt into the groves will allow you to pick up your own pecans. You take home half, and Miller’s keeps half of the haul. Miller’s suggests bringing warm clothes, gloves, and a bucket or bag for hauling. Picking is good after the first freeze, and for six weeks thereafter. Where do you go to get a bite in this small town of 800 after a chilly day of nut harvesting? There are a few choices that stand out. Looking toward the town’s history, Chariton County was settled by those coming from the south to farm tobacco and other southern crops, bringing with them an army of slave labor, designating the county “Little Dixie.” That influence can still be found in many a comfort food restaurant in the area.

Leanna’s Red Rooster is such a place, the name kind of is a dead giveaway that choices are going to be comforting at this place. Sweet potato fries, onion coated green beans, fried cauliflower are served alongside the Texas corndog, or a jalapeno bacon cheeseburger. Her sweet tea is famous, and is good, strong, and perfectly sweet. On the daily special there are some throwback blue plate special favorites, like beef and noodles or sloppy joes with sidewinder potatoes. Counter service at the Red Rooster is how you order, and carryout is preferred here. They also feature a full service package liquor store, so you can grab a six pack to go with your carryout meal. They carry some truly unique local wines. Leanna’s Red Rooster is located at 707 E. Broadway Street. Hours are 8:00am-9:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 9:00am to 6:00 pm on Sundays.

Sherri’s Home Cookin is another cozy little choice to eat at while in town. Where there is a grandma looking character on the sign out front beckoning folks in while holding a pie in hand, they might as well ring a dinner bell. When you step in the door, there are two things that strike you other than the delicious aromas. Instead of your typical diner style furniture, Sherri’s seats you at restored reclaimed barnwood tables and chairs beautifully restored. The warming stone fireplace in the middle of the room is the second centerpiece that stands out.

Grilled catfish, baby back ribs are on the weekend special menu. But what really pulls in the masses is the all you can eat seafood, served in metal bowls, your choice of king crab, snow crab, or boiled spiced shrimp, which also comes with the buffet and salad bar. Finish off all of this feast with locally sourced pecan pie. Sherri’s Home Cookin is located at 801 E. Broadway. They are open from 6:30am to 8:00 pm Monday through Thursday and until 9:00pm on Friday and Saturday.

They are open on Sundays from 6:30am until 2:00 pm. Information provided by www.brunswickmo.com, and www.missouribotanicalgarden.org