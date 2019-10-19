The Camdenton Speech and Debate team opened the season on October 11-12, by traveling to the Teresa Sparkman Invitational tournament hosted by Kickapoo and Glendale High Schools in Springfield, MO.
The Camdenton Speech and Debate team opened the season on October 11-12, by traveling to the Teresa Sparkman Invitational tournament hosted by Kickapoo and Glendale High Schools in Springfield, MO. Thirty-one schools from across Missouri competed in this traditional season opener. Several Camdenton students distinguished themselves by earning high honors.
Results:
Riley Dilks and Simon Miller: 2nd place Open Public Forum Debate
Ryan LeMay and Chase Pollack: 2nd place NovicePublic Forum Debate
Dylan Frey and Aiden Risner: 3rd place Open Policy Debate
Payten Luaders: 6th place Novice Student Congress
Conner Starkey: Semi-Finalist (top 12) Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking
Hunter Frey: Semi-Finalist (top 12) Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking
Prascilla Pitts: Semi-Finalist (top 12) Novice Informative Speaking
James O’Connell: Student Congress Supersession
Asher Darnell: Novice Student Congress Supersession
Ella Westhusing: Novice Student Congress Supersession