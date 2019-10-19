The Camdenton Speech and Debate team opened the season on October 11-12, by traveling to the Teresa Sparkman Invitational tournament hosted by Kickapoo and Glendale High Schools in Springfield, MO.

The Camdenton Speech and Debate team opened the season on October 11-12, by traveling to the Teresa Sparkman Invitational tournament hosted by Kickapoo and Glendale High Schools in Springfield, MO. Thirty-one schools from across Missouri competed in this traditional season opener. Several Camdenton students distinguished themselves by earning high honors.

Results:

Riley Dilks and Simon Miller: 2nd place Open Public Forum Debate

Ryan LeMay and Chase Pollack: 2nd place NovicePublic Forum Debate

Dylan Frey and Aiden Risner: 3rd place Open Policy Debate

Payten Luaders: 6th place Novice Student Congress

Conner Starkey: Semi-Finalist (top 12) Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking

Hunter Frey: Semi-Finalist (top 12) Novice International Extemporaneous Speaking

Prascilla Pitts: Semi-Finalist (top 12) Novice Informative Speaking

James O’Connell: Student Congress Supersession

Asher Darnell: Novice Student Congress Supersession

Ella Westhusing: Novice Student Congress Supersession