Looking to find ways to grow the art department at Camdenton High School, students and their instructor has come up with a fun and unique fundraising event.

“We are raising money for our new(ish) National Art Honor Society Club to be able to do more to raise the level of the art department at CHS. My background is in interior design, floral design, and event planning, so I decided that a tea party for little kids might be a good idea,” according to Amy Bruck, CHS Art instructor.

“Each year in the district, there is the father/daughter dance, the Mummy and Me Halloween Boo Bash for boys and moms, but nothing for mothers/daughters,” Bruck said. “I know some kids don't have moms and that boys might want to come too, so our event is open to everyone preK-6 grades.”

Bruck said they wanted to do something positive for kids while raising money for the club, so they decided to do an etiquette lesson, and focus on teaching how to being a good friend. With all the bullying and other negative recently in schools; she said they wanted to do something positive.

The kids will arrive at 9:30 am for their lesson, they get to paint cute clay teapot/teacup/fall leaf ornaments that are handmade in the ceramics room and then decorate a headband (fascinator) or top hat to wear at the party. The event is scheduled for Sat., Nov. 2, in the high school commons. The cost is $35.00 for a parent/guardian and student pair. The etiquette lesson and crafts get underway at 9:30 a.m. and run until 11:00 a.m.. The tea party will be held from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Reservations can be sent to abruck@camdentonschools.org or call 573-346-9226. Proceeds with benefit the CHS National Art Honor Society. Students in preK-6 are invited to participate. Parents can stay while kids do the lessons and crafts or leave, but they need to be back around 11:00 a.m. for the actual tea party, so the kids can show off their newly learned manners. There will be different sweets and treats along with tea and cider. There will also be a singing performance by Melani Biggers from Main Street Music Hall during our tea party.

The CHS NAHS has had a busy fall. The group has been finding ways to showcase their art in the community. They helped with the Kids Helping Kids annual dinner for Kids’ Harbor, painted windows at Woods and did a homecoming float to promote the tea party. They will be attending the Night of the Arts at on October 26th.