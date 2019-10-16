When Brad and Lori Gregory were looking at where to retire, they narrowed it down to two locations — South Carolina and Lake of the Ozarks.

They started their search in 2010 after taking out a map and crossing off states where they didn’t want to live for one reason or another. Taxes, weather and available activities all played a role in their decision. Their initial list was larger so they set out to visit those states to narrow it down even further.

It was during a work-trip to Tennessee that the Gregorys discovered Lake of the Ozarks.

“Being adventurers, we decided to take a detour on the way and swing by this ‘big’ lake in the middle of Missouri,” Brad says. “We really liked everything. The scenery, the lake contour, the small-town appeal …” By 2015 they had their list down to two places, but Lake of the Ozarks won out due to the proximity to their grandchildren who live in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. The other option would have required a much longer drive.



Searching for a home

“Having majored in architecture in school it was always my dream to design and build my own home, so in preparation for retirement, I developed the floor plan designs and specifications for our home at the Lake,” Brad said. “The designs included the best characteristics and features from each of the homes we previously lived in.”

After researching the area, they decided to visit Old Kinderhook and found the perfect lot that allowed them to maximize the many different views of the Lake and the terrain of the hills surrounding it.

Brad says they chose Thomas Construction to build their home due to their reputation for quality and attention to detail. Chad Nugent and Matt Stephens met with the Gregorys, taking their designs and turning them into final plans.

Once Brad officially retired in June 2017 he was free to oversee construction. He wanted to be involved in all aspects of the project although he knew he was in good hands. Thomas Construction superintendent Mike Littrel treated this project like his own home was being built, Brad said. Every detail mattered.



Home Resource List

Builder & Designer: Thomas Construction

Roofing: Quality Roofing, Inc.

Drywall: Barklage Painting

Pest Control: Best Pest Control

Insulation: Bolivar Insulation

Light Fixtures: Butler Supply, Inc.

Finish Carpentry Labor: C.B.E. Trim & Time Construction

Concrete: Clary Construction

Cabinets: Classic Industries, Inc.

Structural Steel: DAM Steel and Supply, Inc.

Electrical: DC Electric LLP

Masonry: Dinwiddie & Sons Masonry

Landscaping: Longfellow’s Garden Center

Irrigation: Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape

Plumbing: Four Seasons Plumbing, LLC

Propane: GASCO Energy Supply, LLC

Engineering: Harms, Inc.

Rough Carpentry Material: High Brothers Lumber Company

Rough Carpentry Labor: Hopewell Construction, LLC

Appliances: Jacobsen Appliances, Inc.

Pool: L.O. Pool Services, Inc.

HVAC: Martin Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Excavation: Ramboldt Excavating

Plumbing Fixtures: Riback Supply Company, Inc.

Windows: Scruggs Lumber

Siding: Shields Exteriors

Concrete Cutting: Stressless Concrete Cutting & Coring

Shower Shelves: Wells Glass Service, Inc.

Central Vacuum System: Alliance Garage Doors

Garage Doors: Alliance Garage Doors