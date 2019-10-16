On October 15, 2019, Leonard W. Wilson was sentenced in Miller County Circuit Court to fifteen (15) years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the crimes of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender-Third Offense and Second-Degree Sodomy.

On October 15, 2019, Leonard W. Wilson was sentenced in Miller County Circuit Court to fifteen (15) years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the crimes of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender-Third Offense and Second-Degree Sodomy. Wilson plead guilty to the unclassified felony of Failing to Register as a Sex Offender- Third Offense, in which he admitted that in August, 2019, he was not compliant with his obligations to register as a sex offender as required by Missouri law. Further, Wilson admitted that he previously pled guilty on two prior occasions to the crime of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender making this charge his third offense. Wilson also pled guilty to the class D felony of Second-Degree Sodomy for having “deviate sexual intercourse” in July, 2019 without that person’s consent when he touched that person’s genitals.

A third failure to comply with Missouri’s sex offender registration requirement increases the charge and requires a minimum two (2) years in prison before the possibility of parole. Wilson will also be subject to extended life time supervisions as sex offender. The sentences were ordered served concurrent with each other.

Wilson was originally required to register as a sex offender because he pled guilty to Felonious Restraint and Sexual Misconduct in a case originating in Pulaski County.

