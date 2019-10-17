If you are a senior living in the lake area, don’t miss out on the Senior Lifestyles Expo taking place Wednesday, October 23 at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

If you are a senior living in the lake area, don’t miss out on the Senior Lifestyles Expo taking place Wednesday, October 23 at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

Lake Lifestyles magazine and Senior Insurance Solutions presents the Expo from 1-5 p.m. All lake area seniors are invited to attend to speak with vendors with products and services that fits their needs and lifestyle. Door prizes and samples will be offered. The event is free.

Vendors who will be attending include: Mike Heitman/State Farm, Harmy’s Cheese Store & More, Jill Parks Estate Attorney, New Spring Wellness Center, Lake Regional Pharmacy, Senior Insurance Solutions, Dylan Carver/Edward Jones, Compassus, Lake Area Hearing Solutions, Arrowhead Senior Assisted Living, Elite Roofing and Siding, Dare-2-Dream Vacations, Senior Activity Center, Integrity Yoga Wellness Center, EXP Realty, Westside Aquatic Center, Michael Lasson - First State Bank Mortgage, Osage Beach Anytime Fitness, CBD America Shaman, Garden Gate Independent Living, and Rock Island Village.

The Expo will be held in the main event room, located off of the lobby at Margaritaville. A golf cart will be available to take attendees from the parking garage to the main entrance. For more information, visit Senior Lifestyle Expo on Facebook.