The Old Kinderhook Ladies Golf Tournament was recently held at Old Kinderhook Resort, with proceeds donated to Citizen's Against Domestic Violence in Camdenton. In addition to tournament fees and games on the greens, Old Kinderhook PGA pros Jason Woods and Shane Blankenship helped teams hit shots to raise money during the event. Since 2012, the golf tournament has been raising money for the shelter, serving clients in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties. This year's tournament raised $2,600 and will go towards CADV'S grocery fund. CADV provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault including emergency shelter, crisis intervention, court advocacy and counseling. Mark your calendar for next year's tournament to be held on August 25, 2020. Pictured from left to right: Judy Beasley, Mary Albright, Susan Duffy, Evelyn Kautz, Marcia Chism and Cindy Lind.