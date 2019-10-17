At the October Hurricane Deck Lions Club meeting, the members presented a $1,000 check to Sally Kemp of the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. Sally presented the club with an overview of the problems in our area of human trafficking and how they have made inroads to stop trafficking. They are working with area law enforcement and educating others on how to recognize signs of human trafficking. They are a volunteer organization working collaboratively to increase awareness, identify causes and support victims of human trafficking. The Lions Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. For more information, call 573-505-8126 or 573-480-1219.