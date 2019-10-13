If you are opposed to reading obscenity, I suggest you stop here. It’s about to get real nasty.

The American Cancer Society recommends that all men have their first colonoscopy performed when they reach age 50, assuming they have no family history of colon disease or cancer. It is okay that they wait until age 52, assuming they are major procrastinators and negligent about their physical health. Beyond the age of 54 is when you need to go in if you are a negligent procrastinator and are also mortified by the thought of having a bright, shiny object inserted into a place where the bright, shiny sun doesn’t shine.

And so it was that I wandered nervously into the doctor’s office about two weeks ago, less than a month shy of my 55th birthday. My foolish pride had finally succumbed to common sense. It was time to be violated. “Put on this robe,” the nurse instructed me. “Obviously the open part needs to be in the back.”

My eyes rolled back in their sockets as I changed out of my clothes. The previous 36 hours had been harrowing to say the least. The procedure was scheduled on a Wednesday morning and I had been instructed that I was not allowed to eat anything on Tuesday, other than chicken broth and Jell-0, which as we all know, are both much more closely related to nothing than they are to food. In fear of starvation, I spent all of Monday gorging myself on Taco Bell burritos and Shakespeare’s pizza. I figured it would be a good idea to build up a good base. I was wrong. I had neglected to read ahead in the syllabus regarding Tuesday’s festivities.

I was instructed to swallow four tablets of Dulcolax at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. I had not experimented with this particular drug previously, so I chugged it down with a glass of water (which was allowed because water is also not a food) before heading off to my 9:00 court appearance. While waiting for my case to be called, my body—and my colon in particular—began to experience an unusual transformation. I have always made it a practice to never use toilets inside public buildings, but I was suddenly forced to make an exception in fear of being held in contempt of court for causing extreme mayhem.

I somehow managed to make it home and sat down (I won’t mention precisely where) to read the rest of Tuesday’s instructions. At 6 p.m., it was mandated that I dump an entire container of some insidious powder known as MiraLAX into a 64 ounce bottle of Gatorade, which is roughly the size of a fifth of vodka, and begin chugging down eight ounces of the concoction every fifteen minutes. Needless to say, this is not what I normally drink during Happy Hour, but I figured for one day, it wouldn’t kill me. It almost did.

To make a very long story short, I spent the next six hours racing from the sofa to the bathroom, where I read the entirety of “War and Peace,” one page at a time on every trip. The human body, I learned, has an amazing storage capacity, not unlike that of a U-Haul trailer. I think some things came out that I originally ingested in high school.

Given the tenor of this column, you may find it hard to believe that I have always been very shy and reserved when it comes to scatological references and discussions about bodily functions. I guess all of that changed when I was laying on the table in the doctor’s office on Wednesday morning, preparing to have my backside revealed to a room of about six people. “Do you have a history of strange stools or diarrhea?” the gastroenterologist asked me, among other revolting and shameful questions.

“My history began last night,” I told him. “But it has now become epic.”

The anesthesiologist went to work, and an hour later, it was suddenly all over. It wasn’t nearly as bad as I had worried for so many years, because I don’t remember anything, and don’t know for sure my colonoscopy even really happened. I mean, after all, if it was your job to have to do something like that every day, and your patients would never know otherwise, wouldn’t you just head to the break room and drink coffee and watch “Judge Judy?”

Sick humor aside, I was very relieved to learn that I have no issues other than what appears to be an acute reaction to an overdose on laxatives. One of my best friends is currently engaged in a long battle with cancer, which originated in his colon before he even turned 50. If you are 50, or 52, or 54, or even older, go get yourself checked out. If I could do it, anyone can.

Homeboy, aka Columbia attorney Doug Pugh, is the father of two daughters. Beyond that, it gets weird. He’s a Kewpie married to a Bruin, a graduate of both MU’s journalism and law schools and is working to become domesticated for the sake of his wife and the girls.