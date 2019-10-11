At the meeting held on October 10, 2019, the School of the Osage Board of Education approved Dr. Brent Depee's request to retire.

At the meeting held on October 10, 2019, the School of the Osage Board of Education approved Dr. Brent Depeé's request to retire.

Dr. Depeé has served as Superintendent of the school district since 2011. During his tenure, Dr. Depeé led the passage of two bond issues, dramatically impacting learning opportunities for students in School of the Osage. His commitment to continuous improvement resulted in strong student achievement, a focus on student strengths, and implementation of Next Generation student mentoring.

Board of Education President Mary Whitman praised Dr. Depeé's commitment to the mission of the Osage Schools.

"He truly believed in the Osage mission. Lots of school districts have a mission statement hanging on the wall, but our Osage mission is at the heart of what we do due to Dr. Depeé's commitment to it. We read it at each and every meeting under his direction and lived it in our work together."

Dr. Depeé's retirement is effective October 30, 2019. The Board of Education has appointed Dr. Laura Nelson, current Deputy Superintendent, to assume the position of Superintendent. Dr. Brad Yoder will assume the position of Deputy Superintendent.