The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be hosting an Old -Time Radio Theatre by The Great Stone Players: This fun evening will feature old time radio shows along with new original work from Sunrise Beach Little Theatre’s guests “The Great Sone Players”, from The Great Stone Coffee House on KK in Osage Beach. The event will be held on Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 P.M. with doors opening at 6:00 P.M. at the Sunrise Beach Community Center (15133 North Hwy 5) in Sunrise Beach. BYOB allowed. Great Stone Coffee and other concessions will also be available.

Admission to this event will be $10.00. Reservations: Not Required. For additional information call: 573-374-0374.