At the September 24 meeting of the Niangua Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) new member, Shirley Childers, was honored with a special cake brought by DAR member Myrene Lackey. Shirley is a long time resident of the Camdenton community and is an active member of the Camden County Historical Society and the Linn Creek United Methodist Church. Shirley’s DAR friends believe that she is an outstanding senior citizen, and she will be 97 years old on December 18.