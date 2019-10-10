Mary Andeline, founder of the Porta Cima Art for the Seasons exhibit and sale, and Robert Bair, president of the Lake Arts Council, present a check to Terry Cochran (center), president of the Ozark Brush and Palette Club. The money helps to support the scholarship program, which provides professional art training for students who are chosen from the Lake Arts Council Student Art Quest each year. Sponsored in part by the Missouri Arts Council, the exhibit shares the majority of the proceeds with the Brush and Palette Club.