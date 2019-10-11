Lake Life Property Solutions has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, an international nonprofit serving cancer patients through free home cleaning. Owners Tim and Angie Seaton have a mission to make a difference for families in the community and want to extend their reach to helping cancer patients.

“We understand first-hand how devastating cancer can be on an individual or a family,” said Angie Seaton. “If we can help a little through our cleaning service, then we are honored to help.”

Through partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Lake Life Property Solutions assists cancer patients by cleaning two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in most areas around Lake of the Ozarks.

“We live in a fantastic community at beautiful Lake of the Ozarks and want to give back,” said Tim Seaton. “Partnering with Cleaning for a Reason is a great way to do just that.”

About Lake Life Property Solutions Life Property Solutions is a family-owned business providing residential cleaning services for homeowners and rental properties as well as commercial cleaning services and more specialized cleans, including post-construction cleans and real estate cleans when buying or selling a home. If hiring a cleaner isn’t what’s best for the homeowner, the company also offers cleaning consultations. For more information, go to EnjoyLakeLife365.com.

About Cleaning For A Reason Cleaning For A Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $12 million in services, helping more than 37,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning For A Reason was adopted by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, joining the ISSA Charities arm. To learn more about Cleaning For A Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see cleaningforareason.org.