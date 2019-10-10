A fundraiser for the Dream Factory & Wonderland Camp. The Dream Factory is an organization making dreams come true for critically and chronically ill children.

A fundraiser for the Dream Factory & Wonderland Camp. The Dream Factory is an organization making dreams come true for critically and chronically ill children. Wonderland Camp provides summer and respite weekends for campers who have physical and developmental disabilities. Hy-Vee Hollow Trick or Treat Event is a maze set up in Hy-Vee’s parking lot on Thursday October 31th from 3pm-6pm. Businesses are invited to set up booths and hand out candy and/or promotional items to the kids and families attending.

What do I have to do to be a part of this?

• Participation requires a $100.00 donation to reserve a booth. You will also need to provide enough treats to hand out to 2000 or more kids. You will have the opportunity to purchase candy from Hy-Vee at 10% off our base retail price. The earlier you purchase your candy, the more selection you will have. We can also hold the candy you purchase at the store until the day of the event. If purchasing candy from Hy-Vee, contact Mark Mihalj for assistance at 573-302-7977.

• We will also be supporting the Teal Pumpkin Project in providing non-food treats for those children who have food allergies. Hy-Vee will provide each business 50 non-food items to hand out at no cost to businesses. Why should I participate?

• This provides our kids with a safe, fun, environment to trick-or-treat!

• It will be a great exposure for your business or company with parents/families as well as local news and radio stations.

• It’s for a great cause! All money collected is donated to the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp! If you are interested in participating in this great event, bring the completed registration form to customer service at Hy-Vee in Osage Beach.