The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be presenting a Dessert Theatre Production of "Hotel Frankenstein" by Michael L. Goodman, directed by Cheryl Glawe as their ‘’fourth” annual October Extravaganza.

This spooky spoof that has all the famous villains as well as other hilarious characters will have everyone howling with laughter. The production will run Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings October 23, 24 & 25 at the Sunrise Beach Community Center (15133 North Hwy 5) in Sunrise Beach.

Admission to this production will be $15 for adults and $10 for 12 and under. Audience members are welcome to BYOB, with doors opening at 6pm and play beginning at 7pm. Seating will be at dining tables. For Reservations and Seat Assignment call 573-836-0934.