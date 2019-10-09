Signature Realty Group is proud to announce the addition of their newest agent, Keri Bachofer. Keri has been a local resident at the Lake of the Ozarks for 25 years. After getting her Real Estate license in November 2017, she sold real estate on the West Side of the Lake for 2 years. As her business grew, Keri decided to expand to Lake Ozark to join Signature Realty Group, RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks. Keri’s knowledge of Real Estate goes even further as she also worked for a title company prior to getting her real estate license. She is well versed on BOTH sides of the transaction, which will ensure she provides the highest customer service for both buyers and sellers. Keri has 2 children, Gavin and Jocelyn that attend the Camdenton R-III School Districts. Keri enjoys spending time with family and friends, boating, traveling and attending concerts. Her favorite part of the Lake is the fantastic sunsets. Keri looks forward to growing as an agent with her new team and selling with RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks.