Fall is in the air and we have an amazing opportunity for anyone interested in dabbling with oils! This class is hosted by the Ozark Brush and Palette Club. It will be taught by Bill Wood and geared towards beginners. If you know anything about oil painting, it's not the cheapest medium, so I encourage you to take advantage of this free workshop while you can! We will be meeting this Saturday, October 10th from 9am-3pm at Bill Wood's Studio at: 752 Possum Hollow Road, Camdenton, MO 65020 Please bring your own oil painting supplies if you have them. If you do not have any, they will be provided. Please bring your own sack lunch and eating utensils. Drinks will be provided. There are only 10 seats available to please RSVP by calling Bill's Art Center and Gallery at 573-317-1010.