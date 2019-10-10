Clarence E. Porter faces a Class A Felony charge of Domestic Assault, First Degree, Serious Physical Injury. If convicted, Porter could be sentenced to 10-30 years or possible life in prison. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the trial is currently being conducted in Judge Kenneth Hayden’s courtroom.

The charge stems from an incident in Linn Creek at the Ozark Trails R-V Park and Campground. Linn Creek police officer David Stark arrived at the R-V Park in response to a disturbance call. On arrival, Officer Stark found Porter’s wife, Traci Porter, bleeding from multiple cuts to her face and head. Court documents filed by Officer Stark describe the victim as having “...copious amounts of blood on her face, hair, and clothing. Her eyes were swollen shut, her lips were lacerated and swollen.” The victim reported that Clarence had beaten her during their trip from Iberia. Unable to escape the car until arrival at their camper trailer in Linn Creek, she ran to a neighbor’s trailer. The neighbor let her inside and kept Porter away from her.

Traci Porter was transported to the Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. Her injuries included lacerations, facial fractures, and bleeding on the brain in several areas. She was transferred to University Hospital for further treatment. Following the Linn Creek assault, Traci Porter filed an action in Camden County Circuit Court asking for dissolution of the marriage. That request was granted.

Held without bond in the Camden County Jail while awaiting trial for the Linn Creek assault charge, Porter became involved in an altercation with another inmate. Porter now faces a second charge of assault. That case will be tried at a later date according to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

In a previous incident in Jacksonville, Florida, Porter assaulted Traci, beating her with a hammer. Porter was convicted of domestic assault in that case and served a prison sentence of 28 months.