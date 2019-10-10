On Friday, October 4, Camp Director Dennis Kerns welcomed members of the Osage Elks lodge to formally thank them for the generous gift of a new fishing dock, complete with a cleaning station, safety handrails, and a free-standing, all-weather storage shed to store fishing equipment.

The motto of the Elks organization is Elks Care, Elks Share. That was certainly true when the Osage Community Elks Lodge of Laurie, Missouri responded to fill a need for young anglers at the Lake of the Ozarks Scout Reservation where a major ice storm in 2014 had destroyed the Scout’s original fishing dock and compromised the Scout’s angler certification program for youth attending the camp.

On Friday, October 4, Camp Director Dennis Kerns welcomed members of the Osage Elks lodge to formally thank them for the generous gift of a new fishing dock, complete with a cleaning station, safety handrails, and a free-standing, all-weather storage shed to store fishing equipment. The gift of a new dock restores the angler certification program at Lake of the Ozarks Reservation, serving about 1,500 young anglers each year.

The Osage Community Elks Lodge members first secured grants from their national organization to purchase a used dock from Rebel Docks in Stover. Knowing the dock was going to the Boy Scout Camp, Rebel Docks lowered its price. Ameren also waived its permitting fees, leaving even more money for the dock project. The Elks had enough funds to purchase complete tackle sets that include rods, reels, and tackle boxes for 40 young anglers.

Modification to the dock included removing half the roof to facilitate casting and placing rails around both the complete outside as well as the fishing well in the center. In addition, a cleaning station was built onto the dock. Although the used dock was located in 2018, cold weather and low water levels delayed necessary repairs and design modifications. However, the dedication and labor of the Elks insured the dock could be enjoyed by campers during the 2019 summer camping sessions.