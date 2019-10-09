Camdenton High School students scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge.

Camdenton High School students scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge. The exams are part of the school’s High School of Business™ program, a national accelerated business administration program of MBA Research and Curriculum Center. Approximately 8,000 students from across the nation participated in the program during the 2018-19 school year.

Receiving top scores were: Abigail Bellew, Seth Huebner, Raegan Waters, Camden Pitts, Jake Thoenen, Alexandra Iordanou, Christian Daniel, Levi Findley, Nicole Myers, Elicia Schulte, Peyton Easter, Dylan Tufts, Toni Carolus, Louis Powers, Ryan Rothove, Steve Daniel, Preston Kelling, and Gabriel Tryon.

Students participating in High School of Business™ complete real, hands-on business projects through a series of six courses. The program also includes observational internships, opportunities to earn college credit, and local oversight via a steering team of college faculty, business professionals, and school personnel.

High School of Business™ is a program of MBA Research, a non-profit organization specializing in educational research and the development of business and marketing curriculum for high schools and colleges across the U.S. The accelerated program is designed for college-bound students with interest in business administration careers, such as marketing, finance, entrepreneurship, or management. For more information about the national organization, visit www.MBAResearch.org/HSB.