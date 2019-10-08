The Optimist Club of Camdenton recently made a generous donation of food items to the Camdenton School District Buddy Pack program.

The Optimist Club of Camdenton recently made a generous donation of food items to the Camdenton School District Buddy Pack program. This program would not be as successful without community support and assistance.

The Buddy Packs go home with approximately 415 children each Friday to students in the Camdenton School District’s Dogwood, Hawthorn, Hurricane Deck, Osage Beach Elementary, and Oak Ridge Intermediate schools, as well as schools in Macks Creek and Climax Springs. Camdenton School District now has a Buddy Pack Food Pantry to serve the High School and Middle School students in need. Donations are greatly appreciated! A donation of $180.00 can feed one child, once a week, for the whole school year, what a wonderful gift! More information about the Buddy Pack program can be found at www.sharefoodbringhope.org or contact Joi Dickemann at the Camdenton School District (573) 346-9243.