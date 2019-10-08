A Camden County boater was left with moderate injuries Monday after incorrectly navigating a large wave.
Robert T. Sparks, 50, was boating in Camden County (mile marker not provided) as his 2018 Tracker crossed a large wave, causing Sparks to come out of his seat and then impact his back. He was transported to Lake Regional by ambulance.
Sparks was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.