A Camden County boater was left with moderate injuries Monday after incorrectly navigating a large wave.

Robert T. Sparks, 50, was boating in Camden County (mile marker not provided) as his 2018 Tracker crossed a large wave, causing Sparks to come out of his seat and then impact his back. He was transported to Lake Regional by ambulance.

Sparks was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.