Dr. Benny Earl Thomas announced that he will run for house district 124, covering northern Camden and Miller Counties. Dr. Benny Earl Thomas has lived in The Village of Four Seasons since 1980.

Dr. Benny Earl Thomas announced that he will run for house district 124, covering northern Camden and Miller Counties. Dr. Benny Earl Thomas has lived in The Village of Four Seasons since 1980. He is married to Beverly M Thomas, the long time First District Commissioner of Camden County. They have raised three daughters. They all attended School of the Osage. The two older girls went on to become attorneys. The youngest daughter is a physician like her dad.

House seat 124 is currently held by Rocky Miller. Rocky is finishing his 4th term and cannot run again due to term limits. In September, Dr. Lisa Thomas also announced her candidacy for the seat, making the race even tighter. Thomas was a delegate for Donald Trump here in Missouri and attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in 2016.

Dr. Benny Earl Thomas attended U.M.K.C. where he received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy Degree. He attended K.C.O.M. in Kirksville, MO receiving a Doctor of Osteopathy Degree. He served his internship at Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City, MO. He has been in practice for 43 years.

Thomas is pro 2nd amendment and a lifetime member of the NRA. As former owner and operator of the Belle State Bank, he is a fiscal conservative on spending. As a physician and care giver, he is Pro-Life. He says that government regulations have slowly eroded our personal freedoms and is for freedom, lower taxes, respect for the law and less regulations. Thomas also supports President Trump.

Elections for the office of Missouri House of Representatives will take place in 2020. The general election will be held on November 3, 2020. A primary is scheduled for August 4, 2020. The filing deadline is March 31, 2020.