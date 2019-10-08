Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments, Camdenton VFW 5923, Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake West Chamber, Missouri Job Center PRESENTED BY: Scott Montgomery, Planner SUBJECT: Connecting Qualified Employees with Quality Careers.

The Lake of Ozarks Council of Local Governments is partnering with Missouri Job Center, Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake West Chamber of Commerce and the Camdenton VFW Post 5923 to host the Veteran Career Fair 2019. This is a great opportunity for employers to recognize the desirable traits our veterans bring to the workforce.

For veterans hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction, you will find exciting opportunities at this free career fair. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors are looking for candidates like you for a wide range of fields. Individuals attending will be able to speak with Human Resources representatives and complete job applications. The goal of the event is to match area employers with veterans looking for new opportunities.

Individuals interested in attending can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lake-of-ozarks-area- veterans-career-fair-registration-72933236273

There is no charge to attend and there is no charge for employers to have a both. This is a great opportunity for you to connect to quality employers within the lake area.

As possible employment opportunities, do you want to share with potential employers your works skills call me about taking the ACT Work Keys Assessment. It shows what your skill sets are and how they can connect to these career opportunities. For organizations wanting to participate, please contact Scott Montgomery at scott.montgomery@loclg.org for more information.