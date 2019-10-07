The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Club sponsored a painting seminar in September which was held at The Community of Christ Church at 42 Sunset Drive in Camdenton.

The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Club sponsored a painting seminar in September which was held at The Community of Christ Church at 42 Sunset Drive in Camdenton. The painting class was taught by the club’s own member Doug Bibles. Students brought in their finished carvings, and Doug guided them with the painting, showing them which colors to use, how to shade, highlight, and how to blend the colors on the carving. Doug said he enjoyed teaching the class, and the students said the class was really helpful.

The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Club meets the third Monday of every month at 7:00 P.M. at the Camdenton United Methodist Church. Beginners are welcome. Jim Long teaches a carving project at 4:00 before the meeting. Also, there is open carving weekly at the senior center at the following places: There’s carving in Laurie on Wednesdays from 12:15. There’s carving at the senior center in Camdenton on Thursdays at 9:00. There’s carving at the new senior center in Osage Beach on Osage Beach Parkway on Tuesdays at 9:00. In Lebanon there is a carving group on Wednesdays at 9:00 at the Peggy Summers Library. For more information about the club call President Loren Woodard at 573-480-2003. The club’s web-site is: lakeozarkswoodcarvers.org.