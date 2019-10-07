Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive at the Camdenton United Methodist Church Oct. 7from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

5K Run/Dog Walk

The 4th annual 5K Run/Dog Walk will be held starting at the Public Safety Building in Eldon Oct. 12 at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $15 if pre-registered (before Oct. 3) or $20 after.

Fall Festival

The 19th annual City of Osage Beach Fall Festival is a free event at the Osage Beach City Park Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Games, a petty zoo, bounce houses, vendors, live entertainment and more will be held. For more information, go to www.osagebeach.org.