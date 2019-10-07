Mary E. Volk, 92, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Southam, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center in the loving care of family and Altru Hospice.

Mary E. Volk, 92, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Southam, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center in the loving care of family and Altru Hospice. Mary Eva was born on Feb. 20, 1927, at Crary, ND, the daughter of Jack and Catherine (Schell) Bachmeier. She attended Noonan Township School. Mary helped with all the chores in the home and on the farm but she especially liked helping her Dad with the outside chores. Mary was united in marriage to Edward J. Volk on Sept. 16, 1947, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Crary. They established their home on a farm near Southam. They lived, worked and raised their young sons there. Mary was known, far and wide, for the wonderful table she set. Many of the neighbors timed their visits to coincide with mealtime and they were never disappointed or turned away. Everyone was welcome at her table and you never left it hungry. She raised her own garden items and chickens. She then canned fruits, vegetables and all kinds of meat for the winter months. Her pantry and freezer were always fully stocked with homemade goodies. Mary worked side-by-side with her husband, milking cows, hauling grain and hauling bales while also taking care of the home and four little boys. They visited regularly with the neighbors and played cards for entertainment on long winter nights. Mary also crocheted, made ceramic items and sewed for her family members and friends. Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Being a grandma was her specialty. The kids loved going to grandma’s for the weekend or even longer, if possible. In 1995, Ed and Mary retired from farm life and moved to Devils Lake. They enjoyed an easier, quieter lifestyle but still spent a lot of time with their good friends playing cards and visiting. Mary will be missed by her loving family. Her sons and their spouses, Ed and Millie Volk, Denver, CO, Larry Volk, Devils Lake, Ken and Julia Volk, Great Falls, MT, and Jack and Rita Volk, Devils Lake; grandchildren, Chuck (Stacy) Volk, Denver, Scott (Steph) Volk, Devils Lake, Jennifer (Valdez) Volk-Gordon, Roseville, CA, Josh Volk and Jeff Volk, both of Great Falls; great-grandchildren, Kaii Wilson, Annabelle Volk, Ellie Volk, Hayden Volk, JaNyah Gordon, Sean Jakob Gordon and Marcus Volk; sister, Evelyn Hager, St. Paul, MN; brothers, Ralph (Alexis) Bachmeier also St. Paul and Leonard (Marilyn) Bachmeier, Wyoming, MN; many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Edward on May 12, 2012; brothers, Tony, Ray, Windy and Bernard Bachmeier; sister, Kate Schiele; niece, Joann Schiele; and nephews, Doug Bachmeier, Derek Bachmeier, Dale Bachmeier and Randy Bachmeier.