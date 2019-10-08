Lake Regional Health System announced it has launched a philanthropy initiative, “Commitment to Caring,” focused on rallying community support for advanced health care services.

Lake Regional Health System announced it has launched a philanthropy initiative, “Commitment to Caring,” focused on rallying community support for advanced health care services.

“Improving lives is at the center of all we do at Lake Regional, and we invite the community to come alongside us and take pride in advancing local health care,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “The last few years have brought exciting growth to Lake Regional, and today the health system is delivering a level of care that few could have imagined even five years ago. But, that’s just the beginning of what we can achieve together. Community support will make the difference between maintaining a good hospital and building an exceptional health system that touches the lives of everyone in our region.”

The first project to be funded by the initiative will enhance services for heart and cancer care. The $25 million, three-story addition to the hospital’s north side will house a new Cardiac Institute and expanded Cancer Center. Currently, heart disease affects one in three Americans; cancer strikes nearly two in five. Drawing the community together through Commitment to Caring will help Lake Regional provide the best care for these diseases.

“Every dollar given through Commitment to Caring goes directly to fund capital projects and service expansions, beginning with the north addition,” Henry said. “This will accelerate our advancement and, with enough support, accomplish in a few short years for our patients what would otherwise take much longer.”

The new, 40,000-square-foot addition will bring together existing heart care clinics under one roof with all of the diagnostic testing services needed to create a world-class experience for patients. Construction also will expand cancer treatment services, where recent investments in technology and recruitment have created a need to accommodate more patients.

“This community depends on Lake Regional, and it’s essential to build for our future,” Henry said. “Our goal is to raise $10 million to $15 million through community giving before breaking ground. The scope and pace of the project will depend on the level of community support.”

As the only hospital between Columbia and Springfield designated by the state to treat heart attack, stroke and trauma patients, Lake Regional Health System is uniquely capable to care for this community and its visitors. In addition, Lake Regional’s nationally accredited cancer center treats hundreds of patients annually, including the most common cancers affecting our region: breast, lung, prostate and colorectal.

Lake Regional employees were the first to join the initiative, forming the HERO (Health-system Employees Reaching Out) Club in August to support the effort. Additional committees are forming comprised of community members and business leaders interested in advancing local health care services.

“We are proud of the care we provide our patients, and our community is already made stronger by the exceptional medical services at Lake Regional,” Henry said. “A strong local hospital helps existing businesses attract and retain qualified employees, who are interested in a good quality of life.”

To learn more about this initiative, including how you can donate to Lake Regional, contact Terri Hall, CTFA, at 573-348-8153 or visit lakeregional.com/donate.