Oct. 6

The Maples Repertory Theatre presents “The Church Basement Ladies - Rise Up, O Men,” at 2 p.m. in Macon.

Oct. 6

The World Communion community block party will be held at noon on Mulanix Street in Kirksville.

Oct. 6

Custom Pawtraits will host a Paint Your Pet night at Fort Chariton at 2 p.m.

Oct. 6

A disc golf tournament will be held at Rotary Park beginning at 2 p.m.