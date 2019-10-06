Stopping climate change is a cause everyone should support, said Doreen Thiessen, one of 200 or so attending Sunday's March for Our Earth rally and march at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza, of the reason she was there.

That it was organized by 9-year-old Emma Winter, a fourth-grader at Grant Elementary School, made it extra special, she said.

"That is just so awesome," Thiessen said. "Out of the mouths of babes. We should take a page out of her book."

Local band Violet and the Undercurrents performed several songs, and Violet Vonder Haar from the band introduced Emma at the rally. She was feeling hopeless about the fires in the Amazon rainforest, she said.

"I got this email from a fourth-grader," Vonder Haar said, adding that it changed her perspective. She described Emma as a "visionary."

"We can't be paralyzed right now," Vonder Haar said. "We cannot stop fighting."

"It's been a lifelong journey for me," Emma said as she took the stage. "It's been life-changing."

She was upset by the damage done by the May 22 tornado in Jefferson City and later, Hurricane Dorian, which caused death and destruction in the Bahamas.

"It was really scary," she said.

Climate change isn't something she can ask her mom to change for her, she said.

"We all have to be part of the change," Emma said. "I'm so glad all of you are here. All of us are going to start making change today."

Laura Wacker, an organizer of Columbia's annual Earth Day celebration, said 2020 would the the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day.

"Corporations are at the heart of what's happening to our planet," Wacker said, listing Monsanto, which produces Roundup weedkiller as a top violator.

"We're losing bees," she said. "We're losing other insects. We're losing mammals. We're experiencing a decline in our pollinator population."

She urged those attending to plant flowers that bees like and to avoid chemical weedkillers.

Kenny Bassett, in the audience, wore a bumper sticker on the back of his overalls reading "Question Internal Combustion." He has noticed a decline in insects and songbirds on his properties, he said.

"I'm very hopeful the youth are making the change," he said.

We are all captive to corporate influence, he said, but customers have the opportunity to guide them and refuse the products that damage the planet.

Emory Wakefield, a senior at Rock Bridge High School, said from the stage that the time for little steps to correct the climate problem is over.

"We need to put aside our comfort for the sake of our future," Emory said.

Nuclear power should be considered as an alternative to fossil fuels, along with wind, solar and hydro-electric power to stop global climate change, Emory said.

"Our very future is at stake," Emory said.

As the talks concluded, everyone gathered for the March as a light rain began to fall. Children and adult carried signs and chants included: "Save the Earth. Reduce, Reuse Recycle." Some passing cars honked with encouragement. At the conclusion of the event, back at the courthouse plaza, Emma said she thought the event turned out "amazing."

She hopes the rally and march leave a lasting impact on those who participated.

"I hope people actually start making change," she said.

