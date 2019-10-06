This area is managed to provide diverse wildlife habitat and compatible recreational opportunities. The area includes the Little Niangua River Natural Area (254 acres ​total). The natural area includes approximately 20 acres of riverine habitat along the Little Niangua River. This segment of the Little Niangua River supports high-quality fish habitat with a diverse native darter community. Much of the 220 upland acres contain excellent examples of Ozark woodland and glade habitats.

How are conservation areas important to you?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is in the process of updating management plans for conservation areas and invites public comments. To view management plans and share comments online, visit mdc.mo.gov/areaplans.

The following draft conservation area management plans are available for public comment October 1-31, 2019.

Central Region

Burnt Mill Cave Conservation Area – This area is managed to provide diverse wildlife habitat and compatible recreational opportunities. The area includes the Little Niangua River Natural Area (254 acres ​total). The natural area includes approximately 20 acres of riverine habitat along the Little Niangua River. This segment of the Little Niangua River supports high-quality fish habitat with a diverse native darter community. Much of the 220 upland acres contain excellent examples of Ozark woodland and glade habitats.

Take a look at area management plans and share your thoughts online at mdc.mo.gov/areaplans.

Thank you for your interest in the management of your conservation areas!

Equal opportunity to participate in and benefit from programs of the Missouri Department of Conservation is available to all individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, ancestry, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, or disability. Questions should be directed to the Department of Conservation, PO Box 180, Jefferson City, MO 65102, 573-751-4115 (voice) or 800-735-2966 (TTY), or to Chief, Public Civil Rights, Office of Civil Rights, U.S. Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20240.