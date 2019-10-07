The 2019 Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest was held on September 11th – 15th where over 100,000 motorcycles and 140,000 people were in attendance.

The 2019 Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest was held on September 11th – 15th where over 100,000 motorcycles and 140,000 people were in attendance. The 13th year of the event saw growth with more bikes, more people and longer lengths of overnight stays. The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest was advertised throughout the Midwest via biker publications, events, mailings, digital products, newsletters, flyers, postcards, radio, billboard, internet, e-mail and biker word of mouth.

Full Throttle Magazine hosted the Passport Program where riders purchased a $20 passport and then rode to 24 separate locations where they received a stamp and then turned in the completed passport at the Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson Dealership for a drawing that was held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 15th. The lucky winner, Dan McCray, from Columbia, MO won the 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Bob. Proceeds from the Passport Program are used to promote the event, with a portion of the proceeds being allocated to benefit the efforts of the local chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association, Fishers of Men, for their participation in executing the Passport Program.

The event hosted three vendor village areas at Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson, Camden on the Lake Resort and throughout Bagnell Dam Blvd. The Bagnell Dam Blvd. was a consistent flow of motorcycles the entire length of the event. Bikers arrived from numerous states and visited the over 100 restaurants, bars and biker friendly entertainment and retail establishments. Tim Jacobsen, Bikefest Committee Member and Executive Director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitors Bureau states; “The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest continues to attract more bikers each year because of the quality of the Lake Area biker friendly establishments and the service and entertainment they provide. In addition, bikers come to ride, and the Lake of the Ozarks provides unparalleled opportunities with the scenic rolling hills and back road routes surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks.” Every year there are increased activities and entertainment than the year before. “The communities of the Lake Area welcome and prepare each year to host this event and the local businesses continue to exceed the biker’s expectations”, states Jacobsen.

The Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest major sponsors are Progressive Insurance, Aaron Sachs & Associates, P.C., The Leatherman, City of Osage Beach, Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson, The Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau and Tri County Lodging Association. The event would not be possible without the additional sponsors; The Graf Group Insurance Services, Full Throttle Magazine, Camden on the Lake Resort, The Lodge of Four Seasons, Captain Ron’s Bar & Grill, Dog Days Bar & Grill, Tucker’s Shucker Oyster Bar & Tap, Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar & Grill, Margaritaville Lake Resort – Lake of the Ozarks, Shady Gators, Surdyke Yamaha, LO Profile Magazine, Lake Media, and Lake Relo Magazine.

The 2020 Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest will be held on Wednesday, September 16 – Sunday, September 20, 2020. You can visit www.lakebikefest.com to keep informed of upcoming activities and details of the 14th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest.