KUDOS

Shelter Insurance has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program. Companies named to the list completed a two-part assessment—an Employer Benefits and Policies questionnaire and a separate, anonymous Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey. The data from the surveys is analyzed to determine which companies will make the list.

Duncan Kincheloe, President and General Manager of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, will retire from that position effective Aug. 1, 2020. Kincheloe has served since 1999 as the first CEO of MPUA and its organizations’ joint operations. Before his position at MPUA, he was Director of Government Relations at the Electric Power Research Institute in Palo Alto, Calif. He also previously served as Director of Policy in the Missouri Governor’s Office, as Commissioner of the Missouri Public Service Commission and as Missouri’s Associate Attorney General.