It was no secret to fans around the lake area and Lebanon how important this Friday night match up was for both sides. Lebanon needed a victory to tie with the Lakers at 5-1 and keep hope alive for home field advantage moving into the postseason. Camdenton needed the win to stay undefeated. At the end of the night, Camdenton’s goal is the only one still afloat after a dominant 28-0 shutout of the Yellowjackets.

The game opened with Lebanon receiving the ball and pushing their run offense down the throats of the Lakers, moving the ball for over 8 minutes to their opening drive. However, with what would become a constant throughout the remainder of the match, the Laker defense would hold strong at the goaline and get the ball back on downs.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine for the Lakers to start. Senior Quarterback Paxton Delaurent would find trouble in the passing attack, having to scramble much of the first quarter. Yards came few and far between to start, and neither team would score throughout the run time of the first quarter.

Halfway through the second quarter, the Lakers would mount a strong drive that would finally break open the scoring. Delaurent would find Junior Cooper Ezard for a 3-yard touchdown pass to give Camdenton the lead 7-0. With a number of attempts between both teams in the remaining 6 minutes of the half, neither side would find enough rhythm to get into the endzone again and the score would remain 7-0 heading into halftime.

It was clear that a change in the offense would need to take place if the high-flying Laker passing attack was going to make a dent in the stout Yellowjacket defense. At half, the Lakers had nearly identical passing and rushing yards, at 61 and 59 respectively.

Midway through the third quarter, it looked as though the final score may prove to be slim as both offenses again found themselves moving the ball slowly. However, in a strange turn of events, the Lakers would find the endzone once more. A pass to Senior Jase Nicklas would be fumbled and recovered by Ezard in the endzone for the score. The PAT would be missed and the score would move to 13-0.

It was in the fourth quarter where Camdenton would run away with the match for good. Just 7 seconds into the fourth quarter, Junior Jadin Falconer would take the ball six yards on the ground for another score. Ezard would follow the play up with a 2-pt catch and Camdenton would go up 21-0.

From here on out, just about every play would go the way of the Lakers. With ten minutes left on the clock, the Yellowjackets were attempting a drive when a Laker sack would cause a fumble that would be recovered by Camdenton. Though nothing would come of the resulting drive, Nicklas would later intercept a Lebanon pass. This would be followed by a Laker drive and a Senior Ryan Maasen carry in for another touchdown. Going up 28-0 at this point, the Laker defense played stout against a Lebanon offense facing only four minutes left to play. With no success making a last second attempt at point, the game would end with a score of 28-0.

Delaurent would end the night with 33 rushing yards, going 21/35 for 173 passing yards and one touchdown. Ezard was the biggest target of the night, reeling in eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown grab. Nicklas would end up with eight catches for 43 yards. Faulconer made a big difference for the offense, taking eight carries for 69 rushing yards and a touchdown. (More stats to be provided as they are available.)

Following the game, Coach Jeff Shore applauded the team for an excellent match, but made special recognition to the defense for playing so well and point to Coach Bruck for calling a great game. He says that the speed at which the defense plays was huge in stopping Lebanon from taking big plays to the endzone. He says that the offense was finding it hard to get into a rhythm at the start of the battle, but felt that things felt much more fluid towards the second half.

Through the significance of the victory can’t be understated, Shore says that he and the team will have to move on to next week. Though this may be one of the more difficult victories the team will have to face for the remainder of the regular season, he still wants the boys to focus on what’s coming next week.

“It was definitely a great game, but we have to move on now,” Shore said. “We have a chance to win out here and win a conference title. So, that’s what we are focused on. We may see these guys again, so who knows if this will be a one-and-done deal.”

Camdenton moves to 6-0 on the season with the victory and will head to Glendale next week in hopes of remaining undefeated.