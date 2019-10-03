The Community Foundation of the Lake is happy to receive a grant from Summit Natural Gas for $700 to assist senior citizens with nutritional needs. A check for $350 was presented to Osage Beach Senior Center, where on a weekly basis, they feed 248 seniors and deliver 84 meals to home bounds.

The Community Foundation of the Lake is happy to receive a grant from Summit Natural Gas for $700 to assist senior citizens with nutritional needs. A check for $350 was presented to Osage Beach Senior Center, where on a weekly basis, they feed 248 seniors and deliver 84 meals to home bounds.

A check for $350 was also presented to Share the Harvest Food Pantry to assist seniors with commodities from their food bank. They are starting up a new program to serve home bound seniors in all of Camden County. Faced with growing health financial needs, seniors often do not have the resources to eat a well-balanced diet. The Community Foundation of the Lake is committed to helping our Agency Partners in any way possible and it is often in small increments that we can make a big difference. This particular grant fits perfectly with our mission which is to connect passion to purpose and to address immediate needs of our most vulnerable residents. The CFL works with our Agency Partners and local not-for-profit agencies to address concerns of health and well-being in Morgan, Miller and Camden counties.

To learn more about the Community Foundation of the Lake, go online to www.communityfoundationofthelake.com where one can also make a donation either to CFL or to a local nonprofit.