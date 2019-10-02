OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announced today that it has received a grant from Boone Electric Community Trust totaling $22,952.

These grant funds will be used as the local match on two new Ford Transit buses for Boone & Audrain counties in MO. 44% of the trips in Boone County are for transportation to work, while 38% of the trips in Audrain County are for essential shopping. OATS Transit provides transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rural residents of any age. Our transportation programs are vital to the Missouri economy, and helping local residents live independently in their own communities. Like OATS Transit, the Boone Electric Community Trust is headquartered in Columbia, MO, but also serves several other counties. “This donation from the Boone Electric Community Trust is possible because of the generosity of Boone Electric’s membership. Cooperative members can round up their utility bills each month as a way to give back to their community through our Operation Round Up program.” said Boone Electric Community Trust Coordinator Rhonda Proctor.

“We are grateful that organizations like the Boone Electric Community Trust are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve,” said Dorothy Yeager, Executive Director of OATS Transit. “Without the support from the BEC Trust and its Board of Trustees, these purchases would not be possible,” added Yeager. For more information about OATS Transit please visit their website at www.oatstransit.org and find them at facebook.com/oatstransit. Mid-Missouri residents wanting to find out more about receiving transportation services should call the OATS Transit regional office at 573-449-3789.