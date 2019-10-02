Lake Regional Health System will host “Coping with Grief During the Holidays” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the hospital’s third floor conference rooms.

Lake Regional Health System will host “Coping with Grief During the Holidays” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the hospital’s third floor conference rooms.

This commemorative event is for people who have lost a loved one and are wondering how they will get through the holiday season. The session will include a reflection by the Lake Regional chaplain, as well as tips for coping with the holidays, keepsake ideas and insights to understanding grief.

Dee Dee and Brian Johnson, the keynote speakers, will share how they have coped with the death of their 20-year-old son, Cody. Part of their talk will focus on what they have found helpful, and not so helpful, during the holidays. Their coping techniques will be useful for anyone who has lost a loved one, whether recently or years ago.

Following their presentation, all attendees will be invited to participate in a simple ritual to honor their loved ones. They then will have the opportunity to talk and share with each other over some light refreshments.

“The holidays can be very painful when you are missing someone important to you,” said Jill Wilke, R.N., M.S., CPLC, Lake Regional’s director of Palliative Care, Home Health & Hospice. “This event provides an opportunity to gather with others who understand your feelings so you can get through the holidays in a more hopeful way.”

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit lakeregional.com/coping or call 573-348-8222.

Lake Regional offers a variety of health education throughout the year, including health talks on weight loss, mental health, heart attack and stroke. Several health fairs and screenings also are held annually throughout the lake area, and the hospital hosts a variety of support groups, including one for grief. For information on upcoming events, visit lakeregional.com/events.