Another fun HillBilly Fair for youngsters when they visited Lake Bloomers FGCM garden club booth. Each year it is located in the playground arena at the park in Laurie. The experience starts when each visitor chooses a color coded lollypop for a prize, a nature related craft is offered and then a choice of a plant to take home with instructions on the care it needs. The booth was started about seventeen years ago with Annie Adams as the leader until two years ago when she handed down the chairmanship. Thank you Annie. The club members start potting small plant specimens’ from their own gardens weeks ahead to be ready for up to 100 kids that stop by for the event, as does the craft preparation. Members recall many repeat visitors and if we don’t they remind us. That in itself makes it worth offering a gardening experience to our youth.