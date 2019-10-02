Around the world is where we will go when you join the Lake Area Chamber on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the Regalia Hotel for our Annual Fall Dinner Celebration. Join us as we introduce our incoming Board of Directors, honor our 25th year member anniversary’s and recognize many great businesses and community members nominated for Small & Large Business, Non-Profit, Young Professional and Distinguished Citizen of the year.

Our attendees will enjoy an evening of networking, cuisines from “Around the World” in a fun action station format, an informative program showcasing what the Lake Area Chamber has been working on, and closing with the prestigious Annual Awards. Dress the part and represent your favorite country as we travel the world. We hope to see all of our Chamber supporters who contribute to the prosperity and growth of our wonderful community.

Call the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce office at (573) 964-1008 to purchase your tickets or register online at LakeAreaChamber.com Reservation deadline is October 7th so be sure to reserve your seat today!