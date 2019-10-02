The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Castle Defense 360 Consulting at #1 Willmore Lane in Lake Ozark.

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Castle Defense 360 Consulting at #1 Willmore Lane in Lake Ozark. The ribbon cutting took place on September 26th, 2019 at 11:30 am. Attendees included Castle Defense 360 Consulting owners, as well as Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber.

Castle Defense 360 Consulting specializes in a hands on- training seminar for the general public discussing physical security and anti-terrorism situations. Tim has over a decade worth of training and combat experience that he acquired in his years in the service. He has trained thousands of US Military personnel as well as foreign security forces. Tim is dedicated to his clients and their satisfaction and their mission success. Castle Defense was established because Tim has a strong desire to continue to serve and defend our country after leaving the service and wanted to create awareness on real life situations. Castle Defense 360 is a certified Service Veteran owned small business in Missouri.

For more information, visit their website at www.castledefense360.com or call (417)-664-0173.