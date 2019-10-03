It was a moment of satisfaction for many involved as MoDOT officially cut the ribbon on their new bridge near the old Green’s Mill Bride location on J Road. The bridge will take operation away from the old Green’s Mill Bridge as it transitions into a scenery piece. Members of the newly founded Green’s Mill Bridge Inc. were also present, including president Lonetta Bartell who spoke alongside Bob Lynch about the importance of keeping the bridge active to visitors and the historical significance it holds for Camden County.