Some members of the Niangua Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) met recently with City of Linn Creek Mayor, Jeff Davis, as he signed a Proclamation endorsing September 17-21 as U.S. Constitution Week. This year marks the 232nd anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution in 1787.

The DAR wishes to promote a better understanding of this document, which was meant to guide the moral and social choices of our government and our people.

A display was set up at the Camden County Library for the public to review.