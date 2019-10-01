John C. “Jack” Mattson, 73, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Lakota Good Samaritan Center.

John C. “Jack” Mattson, 73, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Lakota Good Samaritan Center. Funeral Services for Jack will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake. Military Honors will be accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post No. 756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team. Graveside Services will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan, ND, on Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 3 until 6 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. John Curtis Mattson was born on Oct. 28, 1945, at Bowbells, ND, the son of John and Eunice (Anderson) Mattson. He was raised in Kenmare, attended Kenmare Public School and graduated from Kenmare High School with the class of 1963. While in Kenmare, he frequently helped his grandfather on the farm in Flaxton. Jack entered the United States Army on Oct. 16, 1963, and honorably served his country. He had two tours of duty in Vietnam and several tours in Germany. He served as a Central Office and Crypto Repairer and a Communications Specialist until honorably discharged on Oct. 31, 1983, at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Jack was united in marriage to Roberta “Bobbi” Werner on Dec. 8, 1982, and they made their home in AZ until Jack retired from the military. They returned to North Dakota, but had a bit of a wandering spirit and lived in Donnybrook, ND, Texas and Montana until coming home to the Lake Region in 1989. At that time, Jack began a 22-year career as the Site Supervisor at the Fort Totten Historic Site (Calvary Square). He retired in 2011 due to health issues. Jack was made for the job at Fort Totten, ND. He was a jack of all trades, could act as plumber, electrician and gardener. He could fix anything and was always ‘tinkering’ with something. Also, he was a people person. Jack never met a stranger, a few minutes conversation and you were Jack’s friend. When he wasn’t visiting with the visitors to Calvary Square, Jack enjoyed spending time with his friends at Proz’s and Pop’s. Jack was a member of the Kenmare Lutheran Church and life member of the American Legion and VFW. Jack proudly served his country, was faithful to his Lord and Savior, was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather and a dear friend and fellow soldier to many. He loved his family with all his heart. Jack is survived by; his wife, Bobbi; daughters, Tammy Gresham and Tanya Mattson both of Copperas Cove, TX; step-son Mike Englman, Devils Lake; and step-daughter, Lori Russel, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Alicia (Alan) Manning, Justin Gresham, Tabatha Mattson, Colton and Levi Englman, Susan (Houston) Mooneyhan, Nathan (Lindsey) Russel and Dava Westmoreland; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Rowdy, Colton, Nathan, DJ, Edelyn, Aiden and twins, Boston and Brooklyn; sisters, Cheryl (Doug) Sanderfeld, Sioux Falls, SD, Judy (Bryan) Pownell, Rozet, WY, Candy (Dave) Jensen, Kenmare, ND, and Margey Rudland also of Sioux Falls; many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. He was preceded in death by; his parents; grandson, Chad; in-laws, Clarence and Emma Miller; aunts, uncles and cousins.